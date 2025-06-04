Währungen / BLND
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BLND: Blend Labs Inc Class A
4.20 USD 0.05 (1.18%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BLND hat sich für heute um -1.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.39 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Blend Labs Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BLND News
- Ling, head of legal at Blend Labs, sells $84,093 in BLND stock
- Who’s the Next Apple? 3 Breakout Stocks That Point the Way
- 3 AI Stocks That 'Pulled an Apple' – and How to Catch the Next Breakout
- Blend Labs stock rises as Haveli Investments increases stake
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $71,872 in stock
- If You Own These 5 Tech Stocks, Watch Out — Their Momentum Is Fading Fast - Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS), Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)
- Ghamsari Nima, head of Blend, sells $904k in shares
- Blend Labs Q2 2025 slides: Consumer Banking revenue surges 43%, operating profitability continues
- VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Blend and Doma expand partnership to offer instant title decisions
- These companies are most likely to surprise in real estate H1 earnings season
- Blend Labs head of legal Ling sells $14k in shares
- JP Morgan sees London office market recovery with rising rents
- U.K. REITs cut to “underperform” as debt risks weigh on returns: Jefferies
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $69,182 in stock
- Blend Labs head of revenue Kneafsey sells $66,240 in stock
- Blend Labs Stock: A Rebound Story In The Making (NYSE:BLND)
- British Land stock downgraded by UBS on slower retail growth outlook
- UBS downgrades British Land to “neutral” on leasing, EPS concerns
- Blend Labs validates Fair Value analysis with 40% move to target price
- PHH Mortgage Expands With Blend to Enhance Refinance and Home Equity Experiences for Borrowers
- Blend Labs head sells shares worth $405,264
- Covius to acquire Title365, enhancing title insurance services
- Blend Labs appoints credit union expert as transformation head
Tagesspanne
4.20 4.39
Jahresspanne
2.79 5.53
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.25
- Eröffnung
- 4.29
- Bid
- 4.20
- Ask
- 4.50
- Tief
- 4.20
- Hoch
- 4.39
- Volumen
- 2.685 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.18%
- Monatsänderung
- 18.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.00%
- Jahresänderung
- 11.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K