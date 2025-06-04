KurseKategorien
Währungen / BLND
Zurück zum Aktien

BLND: Blend Labs Inc Class A

4.20 USD 0.05 (1.18%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BLND hat sich für heute um -1.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.20 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.39 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Blend Labs Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BLND News

Tagesspanne
4.20 4.39
Jahresspanne
2.79 5.53
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.25
Eröffnung
4.29
Bid
4.20
Ask
4.50
Tief
4.20
Hoch
4.39
Volumen
2.685 K
Tagesänderung
-1.18%
Monatsänderung
18.31%
6-Monatsänderung
25.00%
Jahresänderung
11.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K