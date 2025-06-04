货币 / BLND
BLND: Blend Labs Inc Class A
4.45 USD 0.26 (6.21%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BLND汇率已更改6.21%。当日，交易品种以低点4.17和高点4.48进行交易。
关注Blend Labs Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
4.17 4.48
年范围
2.79 5.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.19
- 开盘价
- 4.17
- 卖价
- 4.45
- 买价
- 4.75
- 最低价
- 4.17
- 最高价
- 4.48
- 交易量
- 1.690 K
- 日变化
- 6.21%
- 月变化
- 25.35%
- 6个月变化
- 32.44%
- 年变化
- 18.04%
