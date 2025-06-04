QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BLND
BLND: Blend Labs Inc Class A

3.97 USD 0.23 (5.48%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BLND ha avuto una variazione del -5.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.93 e ad un massimo di 4.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Blend Labs Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.93 4.22
Intervallo Annuale
2.79 5.53
Chiusura Precedente
4.20
Apertura
4.19
Bid
3.97
Ask
4.27
Minimo
3.93
Massimo
4.22
Volume
3.951 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.48%
Variazione Mensile
11.83%
Variazione Semestrale
18.15%
Variazione Annuale
5.31%
20 settembre, sabato