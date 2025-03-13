Moedas / BKYI
BKYI: BIO-key International Inc
0.80 USD 0.04 (5.26%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BKYI para hoje mudou para 5.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.76 e o mais alto foi 0.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BIO-key International Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BKYI Notícias
Faixa diária
0.76 0.80
Faixa anual
0.52 3.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.76
- Open
- 0.78
- Bid
- 0.80
- Ask
- 1.10
- Low
- 0.76
- High
- 0.80
- Volume
- 226
- Mudança diária
- 5.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.00%
- Mudança anual
- -13.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh