Currencies / BKYI
BKYI: BIO-key International Inc
0.84 USD 0.04 (5.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKYI exchange rate has changed by 5.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.77 and at a high of 0.86.
Follow BIO-key International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BKYI News
- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Bio-key International shareholders approve board nominees and key proposals
- BIO-key Revenue Jumps 49 Percent in Q2
- BIO-key Joins ISMS Forum to Advance Cybersecurity and Identity Management Best Practices in Spain
- Defense ministry awards BIO-key $600K for biometric authentication
- Bio-key CEO Michael DePasquale acquires $3,900 in shares
- Bio-key international CEO Michael DePasquale acquires $3,320 in shares
- Bio-key CEO DePasquale buys $4,050 in common stock
- BIO-key expands in Africa and Asia with Runlevel partnershi
- Biometric Identity and Access Management Software Solutions Provider BIO-key Announces Two Webcast Investor Presentations: Aegis Capital Thu. May 22 at 11:30am ET and Maxim Group Wed. June 4 at 11am E
- BIO-key and Cloud Distribution Co. Partner to Expand IAM and Biometric Security Solutions Across the Middle East
- Earnings call transcript: BIO-key Sees Q1 2025 Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- BIO-key Reports Q1’25 Revenue of $1.6M and Improved Cash Position of $3.1M; Hosts Investor Call Tomorrow, Friday May 16th at 10am ET
- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- What's Going On With BIO-Key International (BKYI) Stock? - BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI)
Daily Range
0.77 0.86
Year Range
0.52 3.66
- Previous Close
- 0.80
- Open
- 0.79
- Bid
- 0.84
- Ask
- 1.14
- Low
- 0.77
- High
- 0.86
- Volume
- 264
- Daily Change
- 5.00%
- Month Change
- 12.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.00%
- Year Change
- -8.70%
