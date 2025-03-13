QuotazioniSezioni
BKYI: BIO-key International Inc

0.78 USD 0.02 (2.50%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BKYI ha avuto una variazione del -2.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.77 e ad un massimo di 0.82.

Segui le dinamiche di BIO-key International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.77 0.82
Intervallo Annuale
0.52 3.66
Chiusura Precedente
0.80
Apertura
0.79
Bid
0.78
Ask
1.08
Minimo
0.77
Massimo
0.82
Volume
244
Variazione giornaliera
-2.50%
Variazione Mensile
4.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.50%
Variazione Annuale
-15.22%
