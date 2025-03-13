クォートセクション
通貨 / BKYI
BKYI: BIO-key International Inc

0.80 USD 0.04 (5.26%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BKYIの今日の為替レートは、5.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.76の安値と0.80の高値で取引されました。

BIO-key International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
0.76 0.80
1年のレンジ
0.52 3.66
以前の終値
0.76
始値
0.78
買値
0.80
買値
1.10
安値
0.76
高値
0.80
出来高
226
1日の変化
5.26%
1ヶ月の変化
6.67%
6ヶ月の変化
0.00%
1年の変化
-13.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K