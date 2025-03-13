通貨 / BKYI
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BKYI: BIO-key International Inc
0.80 USD 0.04 (5.26%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BKYIの今日の為替レートは、5.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.76の安値と0.80の高値で取引されました。
BIO-key International Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BKYI News
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Bio-key International shareholders approve board nominees and key proposals
- BIO-key Revenue Jumps 49 Percent in Q2
- BIO-key Joins ISMS Forum to Advance Cybersecurity and Identity Management Best Practices in Spain
- Defense ministry awards BIO-key $600K for biometric authentication
- Bio-key CEO Michael DePasquale acquires $3,900 in shares
- Bio-key international CEO Michael DePasquale acquires $3,320 in shares
- Bio-key CEO DePasquale buys $4,050 in common stock
- BIO-key expands in Africa and Asia with Runlevel partnershi
- Biometric Identity and Access Management Software Solutions Provider BIO-key Announces Two Webcast Investor Presentations: Aegis Capital Thu. May 22 at 11:30am ET and Maxim Group Wed. June 4 at 11am E
- BIO-key and Cloud Distribution Co. Partner to Expand IAM and Biometric Security Solutions Across the Middle East
- Earnings call transcript: BIO-key Sees Q1 2025 Revenue Growth Amid Challenges
- BIO-key Reports Q1’25 Revenue of $1.6M and Improved Cash Position of $3.1M; Hosts Investor Call Tomorrow, Friday May 16th at 10am ET
- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- What's Going On With BIO-Key International (BKYI) Stock? - BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI)
1日のレンジ
0.76 0.80
1年のレンジ
0.52 3.66
- 以前の終値
- 0.76
- 始値
- 0.78
- 買値
- 0.80
- 買値
- 1.10
- 安値
- 0.76
- 高値
- 0.80
- 出来高
- 226
- 1日の変化
- 5.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 1年の変化
- -13.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K