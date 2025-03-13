KurseKategorien
Währungen / BKYI
Zurück zum Aktien

BKYI: BIO-key International Inc

0.81 USD 0.01 (1.25%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BKYI hat sich für heute um 1.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die BIO-key International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BKYI News

Tagesspanne
0.77 0.82
Jahresspanne
0.52 3.66
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
0.80
Eröffnung
0.79
Bid
0.81
Ask
1.11
Tief
0.77
Hoch
0.82
Volumen
184
Tagesänderung
1.25%
Monatsänderung
8.00%
6-Monatsänderung
1.25%
Jahresänderung
-11.96%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K