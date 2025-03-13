Währungen / BKYI
BKYI: BIO-key International Inc
0.81 USD 0.01 (1.25%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BKYI hat sich für heute um 1.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 0.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die BIO-key International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BKYI News
Tagesspanne
0.77 0.82
Jahresspanne
0.52 3.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 0.80
- Eröffnung
- 0.79
- Bid
- 0.81
- Ask
- 1.11
- Tief
- 0.77
- Hoch
- 0.82
- Volumen
- 184
- Tagesänderung
- 1.25%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.25%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.96%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K