BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P
25.75 USD 0.37 (1.46%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BEP para hoje mudou para 1.46%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.58 e o mais alto foi 25.93.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
25.58 25.93
Faixa anual
19.31 29.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.38
- Open
- 25.64
- Bid
- 25.75
- Ask
- 26.05
- Low
- 25.58
- High
- 25.93
- Volume
- 100
- Mudança diária
- 1.46%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 15.78%
- Mudança anual
- -9.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh