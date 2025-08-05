クォートセクション
通貨 / BEP
BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P

25.63 USD 0.25 (0.99%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BEPの今日の為替レートは、0.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.50の安値と25.93の高値で取引されました。

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.Pダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
25.50 25.93
1年のレンジ
19.31 29.56
以前の終値
25.38
始値
25.64
買値
25.63
買値
25.93
安値
25.50
高値
25.93
出来高
511
1日の変化
0.99%
1ヶ月の変化
2.03%
6ヶ月の変化
15.24%
1年の変化
-9.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K