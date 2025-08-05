通貨 / BEP
BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P
25.63 USD 0.25 (0.99%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BEPの今日の為替レートは、0.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり25.50の安値と25.93の高値で取引されました。
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.Pダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BEP News
1日のレンジ
25.50 25.93
1年のレンジ
19.31 29.56
- 以前の終値
- 25.38
- 始値
- 25.64
- 買値
- 25.63
- 買値
- 25.93
- 安値
- 25.50
- 高値
- 25.93
- 出来高
- 511
- 1日の変化
- 0.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.24%
- 1年の変化
- -9.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K