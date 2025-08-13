Valute / BEP
BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P
25.40 USD 0.46 (1.84%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BEP ha avuto una variazione del 1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.97 e ad un massimo di 25.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.97 25.45
Intervallo Annuale
19.31 29.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.94
- Apertura
- 25.00
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- Minimo
- 24.97
- Massimo
- 25.45
- Volume
- 530
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.34%