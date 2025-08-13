QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BEP
Tornare a Azioni

BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P

25.40 USD 0.46 (1.84%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BEP ha avuto una variazione del 1.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.97 e ad un massimo di 25.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BEP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.97 25.45
Intervallo Annuale
19.31 29.56
Chiusura Precedente
24.94
Apertura
25.00
Bid
25.40
Ask
25.70
Minimo
24.97
Massimo
25.45
Volume
530
Variazione giornaliera
1.84%
Variazione Mensile
1.11%
Variazione Semestrale
14.21%
Variazione Annuale
-10.34%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev