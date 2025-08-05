Currencies / BEP
BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P
25.81 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BEP exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.72 and at a high of 25.95.
Follow Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEP News
Daily Range
25.72 25.95
Year Range
19.31 29.56
- Previous Close
- 25.80
- Open
- 25.78
- Bid
- 25.81
- Ask
- 26.11
- Low
- 25.72
- High
- 25.95
- Volume
- 125
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.05%
- Year Change
- -8.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%