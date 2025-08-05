Währungen / BEP
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P
25.63 USD 0.25 (0.99%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BEP hat sich für heute um 0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.93 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEP News
- Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Higher Dividend Yields With Growth
- 2 Recession-Resistant Energy Stocks to Consider in 2025
- Brookfield: My Long-Term Anchor For My Portfolio (NYSE:BN)
- Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $2?
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- Two Retirement Bargains With Upside Potential
- A Sneaky-Smart Way to Own NuScale Stock, Plus Another Nuclear Stock Worth Owning
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- 2 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
- Forever Dividend Stocks: 3 Income Stocks I Never Plan to Sell
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- Got $1,000 to Invest? Buy These 4 Top Dividend Stocks, and You Could Turn It Into Almost $50 of Annual Passive Income.
- The World Awaits: AI Infrastructure, Energy Convergence Drives Investment
- Buy The Dip: AI Infrastructure Dividend Machines Too Cheap To Ignore
- Looking to Fund Your Retirement With Dividends? Here Are 3 Awesome High-Yielders You Need to Know About.
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- AI Needs a Lot of Power. Here Are 3 Top Ways to Cash In on the AI Power Boom.
- Brookfield Renewable Partners: Buy The Dip On This Dividend Powerhouse (NYSE:BEP)
- Will Hydropower's Dominance in Clean Energy Benefit GE Vernova?
- Building $50,000 Dividend Portfolio: Enhancing SCHD Income With Top High-Yield Stocks
- 5 Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Next 5 Years
- Cameco's Bet on Westinghouse Pays Off: Can It Keep Delivering?
- Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) This Year?
Tagesspanne
25.50 25.93
Jahresspanne
19.31 29.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 25.38
- Eröffnung
- 25.64
- Bid
- 25.63
- Ask
- 25.93
- Tief
- 25.50
- Hoch
- 25.93
- Volumen
- 511
- Tagesänderung
- 0.99%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.03%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.24%
- Jahresänderung
- -9.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K