BEP: Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P

25.63 USD 0.25 (0.99%)
Sektor: Versorgungsunternehmen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BEP hat sich für heute um 0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 25.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 25.93 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
25.50 25.93
Jahresspanne
19.31 29.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
25.38
Eröffnung
25.64
Bid
25.63
Ask
25.93
Tief
25.50
Hoch
25.93
Volumen
511
Tagesänderung
0.99%
Monatsänderung
2.03%
6-Monatsänderung
15.24%
Jahresänderung
-9.53%
