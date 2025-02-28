Moedas / BCD
BCD: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET
33.83 USD 0.19 (0.56%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BCD para hoje mudou para -0.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.81 e o mais alto foi 33.92.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCD Notícias
Faixa diária
33.81 33.92
Faixa anual
30.48 34.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.02
- Open
- 33.91
- Bid
- 33.83
- Ask
- 34.13
- Low
- 33.81
- High
- 33.92
- Volume
- 61
- Mudança diária
- -0.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.76%
- Mudança anual
- 3.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh