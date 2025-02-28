Currencies / BCD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BCD: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET
34.40 USD 0.20 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BCD exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.38 and at a high of 34.46.
Follow abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCD News
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Lamest Of Ducks
- The Economic Cycle And The Commodity/Gold Ratio
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Mind The Inflation Gap: Hedging With Real Assets
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- The 1-Minute Market Report - June 1, 2025
- The U.S. Dollar Stands At A Major Crossroads - Technical Analysis
- How Tariff Tensions Are Impacting The Outlook For Oil And Other Commodities
- How Commodities Can Help Diversify A Portfolio During Market Volatility
- Commodity Crash
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the AI Revolution
- Are You Investing In A Fad Or A Future Market Leader?
- Markets In Motion: Tariffs, Tech And Treasure
- Near-Term Gloom, Long-Term Boom
- BCD: A Longer Dated Strategy That Outperforms On The Commodities Market
Daily Range
34.38 34.46
Year Range
30.48 34.66
- Previous Close
- 34.20
- Open
- 34.39
- Bid
- 34.40
- Ask
- 34.70
- Low
- 34.38
- High
- 34.46
- Volume
- 233
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.91%
- Year Change
- 4.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev