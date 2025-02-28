Valute / BCD
BCD: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET
33.83 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BCD ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.75 e ad un massimo di 33.83.
Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BCD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.75 33.83
Intervallo Annuale
30.48 34.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.83
- Apertura
- 33.81
- Bid
- 33.83
- Ask
- 34.13
- Minimo
- 33.75
- Massimo
- 33.83
- Volume
- 21
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.05%
21 settembre, domenica