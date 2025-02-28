QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BCD
Tornare a Azioni

BCD: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET

33.83 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BCD ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.75 e ad un massimo di 33.83.

Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ET. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BCD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.75 33.83
Intervallo Annuale
30.48 34.66
Chiusura Precedente
33.83
Apertura
33.81
Bid
33.83
Ask
34.13
Minimo
33.75
Massimo
33.83
Volume
21
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
0.74%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.76%
Variazione Annuale
3.05%
21 settembre, domenica