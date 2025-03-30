Moedas / BAK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BAK: Braskem SA ADR
3.29 USD 0.08 (2.37%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BAK para hoje mudou para -2.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.26 e o mais alto foi 3.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Braskem SA ADR. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAK Notícias
- What Makes Braskem (BAK) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- S&P Global revises Braskem credit rating to BB- with negative outlook
- Braskem sale negotiations with Tanure fund persist despite end of exclusivity window
- Braskem S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BAK)
- Fitch revises Braskem’s credit rating to BB- with negative watch
- Fitch revises Braskem credit rating to BB- with negative outlook
- Braskem A earnings missed by $0.14, revenue was in line with estimates
- Trump tariffs weigh on Brazil chemical exporters, spark order cancellations
- Braskem receives antitrust approval for share transaction involving NSP Investimentos
- Braskem expands logistics fleet with second ethane carrier vessel
- Brazil tycoon Tanure enlists Rothschild & Co for negotiations in Braskem bid
- Nelson Tanure hires Rothschild for Braskem bid talks
- Exclusive-Brazilian businessman Tanure courts banks after hatching Braskem bid with Novonor
- Braskem and Ardent Advance Breakthrough Olefin Separation Technology Towards Commercial Implementation
- Braskem: A New Shareholder Specializing In Turnarounds Could Be The Trigger (NYSE:BAK)
- Braskem S.A. downgraded by S&P due to high leverage and negative outlook
- Ocean Yield Q1 2025 slides: $91.6M adjusted EBITDA amid strategic fleet expansion
- Braskem rating downgraded to Ba3 by Moody’s, outlook now stable
- Braskem Q4: Challenging But Opportune Scenario For Patient Investors (NYSE:BAK)
Faixa diária
3.26 3.37
Faixa anual
2.80 7.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.37
- Open
- 3.37
- Bid
- 3.29
- Ask
- 3.59
- Low
- 3.26
- High
- 3.37
- Volume
- 292
- Mudança diária
- -2.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.42%
- Mudança anual
- -55.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh