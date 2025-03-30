货币 / BAK
BAK: Braskem SA ADR
3.40 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BAK汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点3.40和高点3.48进行交易。
关注Braskem SA ADR动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BAK新闻
- What Makes Braskem (BAK) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- S&P Global revises Braskem credit rating to BB- with negative outlook
- Braskem sale negotiations with Tanure fund persist despite end of exclusivity window
- Braskem S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BAK)
- Fitch revises Braskem’s credit rating to BB- with negative watch
- Fitch revises Braskem credit rating to BB- with negative outlook
- Braskem A earnings missed by $0.14, revenue was in line with estimates
- Trump tariffs weigh on Brazil chemical exporters, spark order cancellations
- Braskem receives antitrust approval for share transaction involving NSP Investimentos
- Braskem expands logistics fleet with second ethane carrier vessel
- Brazil tycoon Tanure enlists Rothschild & Co for negotiations in Braskem bid
- Nelson Tanure hires Rothschild for Braskem bid talks
- Exclusive-Brazilian businessman Tanure courts banks after hatching Braskem bid with Novonor
- Braskem and Ardent Advance Breakthrough Olefin Separation Technology Towards Commercial Implementation
- Braskem: A New Shareholder Specializing In Turnarounds Could Be The Trigger (NYSE:BAK)
- Braskem S.A. downgraded by S&P due to high leverage and negative outlook
- Ocean Yield Q1 2025 slides: $91.6M adjusted EBITDA amid strategic fleet expansion
- Braskem rating downgraded to Ba3 by Moody’s, outlook now stable
- Braskem Q4: Challenging But Opportune Scenario For Patient Investors (NYSE:BAK)
日范围
3.40 3.48
年范围
2.80 7.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.40
- 开盘价
- 3.40
- 卖价
- 3.40
- 买价
- 3.70
- 最低价
- 3.40
- 最高价
- 3.48
- 交易量
- 347
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.89%
- 6个月变化
- -10.53%
- 年变化
- -53.93%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值