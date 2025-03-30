クォートセクション
通貨 / BAK
BAK: Braskem SA ADR

3.23 USD 0.14 (4.15%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BAKの今日の為替レートは、-4.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.23の安値と3.37の高値で取引されました。

Braskem SA ADRダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BAK News

1日のレンジ
3.23 3.37
1年のレンジ
2.80 7.61
以前の終値
3.37
始値
3.37
買値
3.23
買値
3.53
安値
3.23
高値
3.37
出来高
915
1日の変化
-4.15%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.15%
6ヶ月の変化
-15.00%
1年の変化
-56.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K