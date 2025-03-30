通貨 / BAK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BAK: Braskem SA ADR
3.23 USD 0.14 (4.15%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BAKの今日の為替レートは、-4.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.23の安値と3.37の高値で取引されました。
Braskem SA ADRダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAK News
- What Makes Braskem (BAK) a New Strong Buy Stock
- Petrobras Reportedly Supports IG4 Plan to Control Braskem Stake
- S&P Global revises Braskem credit rating to BB- with negative outlook
- Braskem sale negotiations with Tanure fund persist despite end of exclusivity window
- Braskem S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BAK)
- Fitch revises Braskem’s credit rating to BB- with negative watch
- Fitch revises Braskem credit rating to BB- with negative outlook
- Braskem A earnings missed by $0.14, revenue was in line with estimates
- Trump tariffs weigh on Brazil chemical exporters, spark order cancellations
- Braskem receives antitrust approval for share transaction involving NSP Investimentos
- Braskem expands logistics fleet with second ethane carrier vessel
- Brazil tycoon Tanure enlists Rothschild & Co for negotiations in Braskem bid
- Nelson Tanure hires Rothschild for Braskem bid talks
- Exclusive-Brazilian businessman Tanure courts banks after hatching Braskem bid with Novonor
- Braskem and Ardent Advance Breakthrough Olefin Separation Technology Towards Commercial Implementation
- Braskem: A New Shareholder Specializing In Turnarounds Could Be The Trigger (NYSE:BAK)
- Braskem S.A. downgraded by S&P due to high leverage and negative outlook
- Ocean Yield Q1 2025 slides: $91.6M adjusted EBITDA amid strategic fleet expansion
- Braskem rating downgraded to Ba3 by Moody’s, outlook now stable
- Braskem Q4: Challenging But Opportune Scenario For Patient Investors (NYSE:BAK)
1日のレンジ
3.23 3.37
1年のレンジ
2.80 7.61
- 以前の終値
- 3.37
- 始値
- 3.37
- 買値
- 3.23
- 買値
- 3.53
- 安値
- 3.23
- 高値
- 3.37
- 出来高
- 915
- 1日の変化
- -4.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -15.00%
- 1年の変化
- -56.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K