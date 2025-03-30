Valute / BAK
BAK: Braskem SA ADR
3.14 USD 0.09 (2.79%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BAK ha avuto una variazione del -2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.14 e ad un massimo di 3.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Braskem SA ADR. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.14 3.24
Intervallo Annuale
2.80 7.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.23
- Apertura
- 3.23
- Bid
- 3.14
- Ask
- 3.44
- Minimo
- 3.14
- Massimo
- 3.24
- Volume
- 980
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -57.45%
20 settembre, sabato