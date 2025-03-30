QuotazioniSezioni
BAK: Braskem SA ADR

3.14 USD 0.09 (2.79%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BAK ha avuto una variazione del -2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.14 e ad un massimo di 3.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Braskem SA ADR. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.14 3.24
Intervallo Annuale
2.80 7.61
Chiusura Precedente
3.23
Apertura
3.23
Bid
3.14
Ask
3.44
Minimo
3.14
Massimo
3.24
Volume
980
Variazione giornaliera
-2.79%
Variazione Mensile
-6.82%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.37%
Variazione Annuale
-57.45%
