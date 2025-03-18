Moedas / AVEM
AVEM: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
75.08 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVEM para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.97 e o mais alto foi 75.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
74.97 75.17
Faixa anual
52.52 75.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.11
- Open
- 75.12
- Bid
- 75.08
- Ask
- 75.38
- Low
- 74.97
- High
- 75.17
- Volume
- 292
- Mudança diária
- -0.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.72%
- Mudança anual
- 15.69%