AVEM: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

75.08 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do AVEM para hoje mudou para -0.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 74.97 e o mais alto foi 75.17.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

AVEM Notícias

Faixa diária
74.97 75.17
Faixa anual
52.52 75.91
Fechamento anterior
75.11
Open
75.12
Bid
75.08
Ask
75.38
Low
74.97
High
75.17
Volume
292
Mudança diária
-0.04%
Mudança mensal
6.74%
Mudança de 6 meses
24.72%
Mudança anual
15.69%
22 setembro, segunda-feira
13:45
USD
EUA - Discurso de Williams, Membro do FOMC
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.