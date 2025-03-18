QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AVEM
AVEM: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

75.27 USD 0.16 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVEM ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.97 e ad un massimo di 75.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
74.97 75.33
Intervallo Annuale
52.52 75.91
Chiusura Precedente
75.11
Apertura
75.12
Bid
75.27
Ask
75.57
Minimo
74.97
Massimo
75.33
Volume
668
Variazione giornaliera
0.21%
Variazione Mensile
7.01%
Variazione Semestrale
25.03%
Variazione Annuale
15.98%
