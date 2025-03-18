Valute / AVEM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AVEM: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF
75.27 USD 0.16 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVEM ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 74.97 e ad un massimo di 75.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVEM News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
- The Downfall Of The U.S. Dollar - Peter Schiff's Prediction
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: June 2025
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2025
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- The Geopolitical Climate And Risk Of Market Disruption
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Chart Of The Day: Money Is Leaving Here, Flowing There
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Why Does Volatility Often Lead To Strong Emerging Equity Returns?
- How Rising Geopolitical Risks Weigh On Asset Prices
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Equity Outlook: Finding Silver Linings In Very Cloudy Markets
- Global Macro Outlook: Second Quarter 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Weak Dollar Effect
- Emerging Market Equities: The Steep Cost Of Missing Out
- Why The Dollar Inflection Should Not Be Ignored
Intervallo Giornaliero
74.97 75.33
Intervallo Annuale
52.52 75.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 75.11
- Apertura
- 75.12
- Bid
- 75.27
- Ask
- 75.57
- Minimo
- 74.97
- Massimo
- 75.33
- Volume
- 668
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.98%