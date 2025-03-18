CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / AVEM
Volver a Acciones

AVEM: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

75.08 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AVEM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 74.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 75.17.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AVEM News

Rango diario
74.97 75.17
Rango anual
52.52 75.91
Cierres anteriores
75.11
Open
75.12
Bid
75.08
Ask
75.38
Low
74.97
High
75.17
Volumen
292
Cambio diario
-0.04%
Cambio mensual
6.74%
Cambio a 6 meses
24.72%
Cambio anual
15.69%
22 septiembre, lunes
13:45
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.