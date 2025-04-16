Moedas / ASET
ASET: FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
33.62 USD 0.12 (0.36%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ASET para hoje mudou para -0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.62 e o mais alto foi 33.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASET Notícias
Faixa diária
33.62 33.73
Faixa anual
28.07 33.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.74
- Open
- 33.73
- Bid
- 33.62
- Ask
- 33.92
- Low
- 33.62
- High
- 33.73
- Volume
- 3
- Mudança diária
- -0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.24%
- Mudança anual
- 2.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh