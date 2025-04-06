货币 / ASET
ASET: FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
33.62 USD 0.12 (0.36%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ASET汇率已更改-0.36%。当日，交易品种以低点33.62和高点33.73进行交易。
关注FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASET新闻
- Global Leading Indicators, August 2025 - Who's Afraid Of Payrolls Anyway?
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- Anything But The Doldrums
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- Alpha Sources Global Debt Chartbook Q4 2024 - How Long Is A Piece Of String?
- World Markets Watchlist: July 14, 2025
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Cautious Optimism Amid Policy Uncertainty
- 2025 Midyear Outlook - Hope Is Not A Strategy
- 5 Trends To Watch As U.S. Stocks Hit A New High
- How The Iran Conflict Could Reshape Portfolio Risk
- Tracking Strong Dividend Increase Trends Amid Macro Uncertainty
- Markets Weigh Middle East Risk After U.S. Strikes Iran
- 3 Charts I Am Thinking About
- Why The Iran Situation Is A Valuable Lesson
- Putting Markets Into Perspective As Middle East Tensions Escalate
- Global Leading Indicators, May 2025 - Stabilising?
- Why The World's Economic Forecasters Aren't Panicking Over Tariff Wars
- The Cost Of Resilience In A More Fragmented World
- Gauging The Fear Factor: From Volatility Peaks To Equity Returns
- Navigating The New Tariff Landscape
- How Tariffs And Geopolitics Are Shaping The 2025 Global Economic Outlook
- The Storm Before The Calm
日范围
33.62 33.73
年范围
28.07 33.79
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.74
- 开盘价
- 33.73
- 卖价
- 33.62
- 买价
- 33.92
- 最低价
- 33.62
- 最高价
- 33.73
- 交易量
- 3
- 日变化
- -0.36%
- 月变化
- 1.36%
- 6个月变化
- 8.24%
- 年变化
- 2.56%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B