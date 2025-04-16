Valute / ASET
ASET: FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
33.45 USD 0.08 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ASET ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.45 e ad un massimo di 33.45.
Segui le dinamiche di FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.45 33.45
Intervallo Annuale
28.07 33.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.53
- Apertura
- 33.45
- Bid
- 33.45
- Ask
- 33.75
- Minimo
- 33.45
- Massimo
- 33.45
- Volume
- 1
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.04%
21 settembre, domenica