ASET: FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
33.53 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ASET hat sich für heute um -0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 33.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.53 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
33.53 33.53
Jahresspanne
28.07 33.79
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 33.62
- Eröffnung
- 33.53
- Bid
- 33.53
- Ask
- 33.83
- Tief
- 33.53
- Hoch
- 33.53
- Volumen
- 1
- Tagesänderung
- -0.27%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 2.29%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K