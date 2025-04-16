KurseKategorien
ASET: FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

33.53 USD 0.09 (0.27%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ASET hat sich für heute um -0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 33.53 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.53 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

ASET News

Tagesspanne
33.53 33.53
Jahresspanne
28.07 33.79
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
33.62
Eröffnung
33.53
Bid
33.53
Ask
33.83
Tief
33.53
Hoch
33.53
Volumen
1
Tagesänderung
-0.27%
Monatsänderung
1.09%
6-Monatsänderung
7.95%
Jahresänderung
2.29%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K