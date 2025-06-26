Moedas / ALT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ALT: Altimmune Inc
3.83 USD 0.26 (7.28%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALT para hoje mudou para 7.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.67 e o mais alto foi 4.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Altimmune Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALT Notícias
- Altimmune nomeia Linda Richardson como diretora comercial
- Altimmune appoints Linda Richardson as chief commercial officer
- Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- Altitude Group director purchases 85,000 shares in company
- Altimmune Stock: Pemvidutide Shows Promise In MASH; Lacks Competitive Edge (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune at H.C. Wainwright: Pembidutide’s Promising Path Forward
- Altimmune: Is There Still Hope For Pemvidutide? I Believe There Is (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Altimmune Following Q2 Results - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Altimmune Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune appoints Jerry Durso as board chairman
- Altimmune Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Altimmune: Potential Tough Road Ahead Amid Fierce Competition (Rating Downgrade) (ALT)
- Altcoin Season Index Spikes Above 30, But Bitcoin Dominance Remains High, What Next?
- Altitude Group announces leadership changes as CEO steps down
- Methode Electronics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Citizens JMP lowers Altimmune stock price target to $15 on fibrosis miss
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Altimmune stock to Sell on pemvidutide concerns
- Altimmune enrolls first patient in ALD treatment trial
- Altimmune's Fatty Liver Candidate Faces Differentiation Doubts - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune stock holds Buy rating at UBS despite mixed MASH trial results
- Altimmune stock rises on positive Phase 2b MASH trial results
- Altimmune: Deciphering The MASH Crash (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:ALT)
Faixa diária
3.67 4.19
Faixa anual
2.91 11.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.57
- Open
- 3.71
- Bid
- 3.83
- Ask
- 4.13
- Low
- 3.67
- High
- 4.19
- Volume
- 7.187 K
- Mudança diária
- 7.28%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.78%
- Mudança anual
- -37.42%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh