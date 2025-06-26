Currencies / ALT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALT: Altimmune Inc
3.63 USD 0.04 (1.11%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALT exchange rate has changed by 1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.56 and at a high of 3.72.
Follow Altimmune Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALT News
- Altimmune appoints Linda Richardson as chief commercial officer
- Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual
- Altitude Group director purchases 85,000 shares in company
- Altimmune Stock: Pemvidutide Shows Promise In MASH; Lacks Competitive Edge (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune at H.C. Wainwright: Pembidutide’s Promising Path Forward
- Altimmune: Is There Still Hope For Pemvidutide? I Believe There Is (Upgrade) (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Altimmune Following Q2 Results - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Altimmune Q2 FY2025 Earnings Call Transcript - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune appoints Jerry Durso as board chairman
- Altimmune Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Altimmune: Potential Tough Road Ahead Amid Fierce Competition (Rating Downgrade) (ALT)
- Altcoin Season Index Spikes Above 30, But Bitcoin Dominance Remains High, What Next?
- Altitude Group announces leadership changes as CEO steps down
- Methode Electronics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Citizens JMP lowers Altimmune stock price target to $15 on fibrosis miss
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Altimmune stock to Sell on pemvidutide concerns
- Altimmune enrolls first patient in ALD treatment trial
- Altimmune's Fatty Liver Candidate Faces Differentiation Doubts - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)
- Altimmune stock holds Buy rating at UBS despite mixed MASH trial results
- Altimmune stock rises on positive Phase 2b MASH trial results
- Altimmune: Deciphering The MASH Crash (Rating Upgrade) (NASDAQ:ALT)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.94%
Daily Range
3.56 3.72
Year Range
2.91 11.16
- Previous Close
- 3.59
- Open
- 3.57
- Bid
- 3.63
- Ask
- 3.93
- Low
- 3.56
- High
- 3.72
- Volume
- 2.429 K
- Daily Change
- 1.11%
- Month Change
- -4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.81%
- Year Change
- -40.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%