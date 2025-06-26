クォートセクション
通貨 / ALT
ALT: Altimmune Inc

3.87 USD 0.30 (8.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALTの今日の為替レートは、8.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.67の安値と4.19の高値で取引されました。

Altimmune Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.67 4.19
1年のレンジ
2.91 11.16
以前の終値
3.57
始値
3.71
買値
3.87
買値
4.17
安値
3.67
高値
4.19
出来高
9.009 K
1日の変化
8.40%
1ヶ月の変化
1.57%
6ヶ月の変化
-21.98%
1年の変化
-36.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K