Moedas / ALLY
ALLY: Ally Financial Inc
43.97 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALLY para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.93 e o mais alto foi 44.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ally Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ALLY Notícias
Faixa diária
43.93 44.25
Faixa anual
29.52 44.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.96
- Open
- 44.25
- Bid
- 43.97
- Ask
- 44.27
- Low
- 43.93
- High
- 44.25
- Volume
- 40
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.40%
- Mudança anual
- 24.53%
