통화 / ALLY
ALLY: Ally Financial Inc
44.23 USD 0.36 (0.81%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ALLY 환율이 오늘 -0.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 44.09이고 고가는 44.83이었습니다.
Ally Financial Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
ALLY News
일일 변동 비율
44.09 44.83
년간 변동
29.52 44.83
- 이전 종가
- 44.59
- 시가
- 44.75
- Bid
- 44.23
- Ask
- 44.53
- 저가
- 44.09
- 고가
- 44.83
- 볼륨
- 4.096 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.81%
- 월 변동
- 7.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 21.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 25.26%
