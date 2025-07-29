QuotazioniSezioni
ALLY: Ally Financial Inc

44.23 USD 0.36 (0.81%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALLY ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.09 e ad un massimo di 44.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Ally Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
44.09 44.83
Intervallo Annuale
29.52 44.83
Chiusura Precedente
44.59
Apertura
44.75
Bid
44.23
Ask
44.53
Minimo
44.09
Massimo
44.83
Volume
4.096 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.81%
Variazione Mensile
7.96%
Variazione Semestrale
21.11%
Variazione Annuale
25.26%
