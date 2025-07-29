Valute / ALLY
ALLY: Ally Financial Inc
44.23 USD 0.36 (0.81%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALLY ha avuto una variazione del -0.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.09 e ad un massimo di 44.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Ally Financial Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ALLY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.09 44.83
Intervallo Annuale
29.52 44.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.59
- Apertura
- 44.75
- Bid
- 44.23
- Ask
- 44.53
- Minimo
- 44.09
- Massimo
- 44.83
- Volume
- 4.096 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.26%
20 settembre, sabato