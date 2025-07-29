Devises / ALLY
ALLY: Ally Financial Inc
44.23 USD 0.36 (0.81%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ALLY a changé de -0.81% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 44.09 et à un maximum de 44.83.
Suivez la dynamique Ally Financial Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
44.09 44.83
Range Annuel
29.52 44.83
- Clôture Précédente
- 44.59
- Ouverture
- 44.75
- Bid
- 44.23
- Ask
- 44.53
- Plus Bas
- 44.09
- Plus Haut
- 44.83
- Volume
- 4.096 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.81%
- Changement Mensuel
- 7.96%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 21.11%
- Changement Annuel
- 25.26%
20 septembre, samedi