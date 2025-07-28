货币 / ALLY
ALLY: Ally Financial Inc
43.30 USD 0.22 (0.51%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALLY汇率已更改0.51%。当日，交易品种以低点42.77和高点43.42进行交易。
关注Ally Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
42.77 43.42
年范围
29.52 43.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.08
- 开盘价
- 43.28
- 卖价
- 43.30
- 买价
- 43.60
- 最低价
- 42.77
- 最高价
- 43.42
- 交易量
- 7.315 K
- 日变化
- 0.51%
- 月变化
- 5.69%
- 6个月变化
- 18.57%
- 年变化
- 22.63%
