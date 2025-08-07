Moedas / AHR
AHR: American Healthcare REIT Inc
42.44 USD 0.39 (0.93%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AHR para hoje mudou para 0.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.84 e o mais alto foi 42.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Healthcare REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHR Notícias
- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) This Year?
- Simon Property Stock Rises 12.3% in Three Months: Will This Continue?
- Terreno Realty Acquires Property in South San Francisco
- BXP Embraces Dividend Cut to Trigger Strategic Growth
- American Healthcare REIT: Still Holding On, As Sector Demand Remains Key Upside Factor
- American Healthcare REIT stock hits all-time high at 43.14 USD
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain SPG Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Is Up 4.99% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump In August - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Truist Securities raises American Healthcare REIT stock price target on growth outlook
- Is American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- American Healthcare REIT stock hits all-time high at 41.51 USD
- American Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $44 by Truist Securities
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
- Truist Securities raises American Healthcare REIT stock price target on strong outlook
- American Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $45 by RBC Capital
- American Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $45 by JMP
- Earnings call transcript: American Healthcare REIT Q2 2025 highlights growth and stock rise
- Has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- American Healthcare REIT Q2 2025 slides: NOI growth accelerates, guidance raised
- American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates
Faixa diária
41.84 42.44
Faixa anual
23.66 43.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.05
- Open
- 42.11
- Bid
- 42.44
- Ask
- 42.74
- Low
- 41.84
- High
- 42.44
- Volume
- 60
- Mudança diária
- 0.93%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.78%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.30%
- Mudança anual
- 63.11%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh