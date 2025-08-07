通貨 / AHR
AHR: American Healthcare REIT Inc
42.63 USD 0.58 (1.38%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AHRの今日の為替レートは、1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.84の安値と43.04の高値で取引されました。
American Healthcare REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
41.84 43.04
1年のレンジ
23.66 43.52
- 以前の終値
- 42.05
- 始値
- 42.11
- 買値
- 42.63
- 買値
- 42.93
- 安値
- 41.84
- 高値
- 43.04
- 出来高
- 1.916 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.93%
- 1年の変化
- 63.84%
