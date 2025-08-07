クォートセクション
通貨 / AHR
AHR: American Healthcare REIT Inc

42.63 USD 0.58 (1.38%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AHRの今日の為替レートは、1.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.84の安値と43.04の高値で取引されました。

American Healthcare REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.84 43.04
1年のレンジ
23.66 43.52
以前の終値
42.05
始値
42.11
買値
42.63
買値
42.93
安値
41.84
高値
43.04
出来高
1.916 K
1日の変化
1.38%
1ヶ月の変化
1.23%
6ヶ月の変化
40.93%
1年の変化
63.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K