통화 / AHR
AHR: American Healthcare REIT Inc
42.23 USD 0.40 (0.94%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AHR 환율이 오늘 -0.94%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 42.13이고 고가는 42.71이었습니다.
American Healthcare REIT Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AHR News
일일 변동 비율
42.13 42.71
년간 변동
23.66 43.52
- 이전 종가
- 42.63
- 시가
- 42.16
- Bid
- 42.23
- Ask
- 42.53
- 저가
- 42.13
- 고가
- 42.71
- 볼륨
- 2.962 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.94%
- 월 변동
- 0.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 39.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 62.30%
