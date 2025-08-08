CotationsSections
Devises / AHR
Retour à Actions

AHR: American Healthcare REIT Inc

42.23 USD 0.40 (0.94%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AHR a changé de -0.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.13 et à un maximum de 42.71.

Suivez la dynamique American Healthcare REIT Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AHR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
42.13 42.71
Range Annuel
23.66 43.52
Clôture Précédente
42.63
Ouverture
42.16
Bid
42.23
Ask
42.53
Plus Bas
42.13
Plus Haut
42.71
Volume
2.962 K
Changement quotidien
-0.94%
Changement Mensuel
0.28%
Changement à 6 Mois
39.60%
Changement Annuel
62.30%
20 septembre, samedi