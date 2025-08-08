Devises / AHR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
AHR: American Healthcare REIT Inc
42.23 USD 0.40 (0.94%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AHR a changé de -0.94% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 42.13 et à un maximum de 42.71.
Suivez la dynamique American Healthcare REIT Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHR Nouvelles
- UBS initie la couverture d’American Healthcare REIT avec une recommandation d’achat et un objectif de 51€
- UBS initiates American Healthcare REIT stock with Buy rating, $51 target
- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Presents at BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) This Year?
- Simon Property Stock Rises 12.3% in Three Months: Will This Continue?
- Terreno Realty Acquires Property in South San Francisco
- BXP Embraces Dividend Cut to Trigger Strategic Growth
- American Healthcare REIT: Still Holding On, As Sector Demand Remains Key Upside Factor
- American Healthcare REIT stock hits all-time high at 43.14 USD
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain SPG Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI): 6.35% Yield, Impressive Execution, And Cheap Valuation
- American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Is Up 4.99% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump In August - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Truist Securities raises American Healthcare REIT stock price target on growth outlook
- Is American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- American Healthcare REIT stock hits all-time high at 41.51 USD
- American Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $44 by Truist Securities
- CareTrust REIT: One Of My Top REITs Has Crushed The Market, I'm Still Bullish (NYSE:CTRE)
- Truist Securities raises American Healthcare REIT stock price target on strong outlook
- American Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $45 by RBC Capital
- American Healthcare REIT stock price target raised to $45 by JMP
- Earnings call transcript: American Healthcare REIT Q2 2025 highlights growth and stock rise
- Has Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- American Healthcare REIT Q2 2025 slides: NOI growth accelerates, guidance raised
Range quotidien
42.13 42.71
Range Annuel
23.66 43.52
- Clôture Précédente
- 42.63
- Ouverture
- 42.16
- Bid
- 42.23
- Ask
- 42.53
- Plus Bas
- 42.13
- Plus Haut
- 42.71
- Volume
- 2.962 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.94%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.28%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 39.60%
- Changement Annuel
- 62.30%
20 septembre, samedi