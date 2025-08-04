Moedas / AGL
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AGL: agilon health Inc
1.23 USD 0.09 (7.89%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AGL para hoje mudou para 7.89%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.16 e o mais alto foi 1.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas agilon health Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGL Notícias
- Agilon Health Isn't Healthy Enough To Turn Bullish On (NYSE:AGL)
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th
- Bernstein downgrades agilon health stock on margin pressures
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.73%
- AGL Energy stock upgraded to Buy at UBS despite earnings miss
- JPMorgan upgrades AGL Energy stock rating to Overweight on valuation
- Goldman Sachs upgrades AGL Energy stock to Buy on battery growth
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.60%
- agilon health, inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AGL)
- agilon health, inc. (AGL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Barclays lowers agilon health stock price target to $1.50 on EBITDA miss
- Agilon Health shares tumble 25% as Q2 results miss estimates
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Agilon Health (AGL) Q2 Revenue Falls 6%
- agilon health earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Agilon (AGL) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Agilon Health Q2 2025 sees leadership shift amid financial challenges
- agilon health Q2 2025 slides: CEO exits amid significant financial headwinds
- Agilon Health (AGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- agilon health stock plunges after CEO steps down amid earnings miss
Faixa diária
1.16 1.25
Faixa anual
0.90 6.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.14
- Open
- 1.17
- Bid
- 1.23
- Ask
- 1.53
- Low
- 1.16
- High
- 1.25
- Volume
- 2.320 K
- Mudança diária
- 7.89%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -71.92%
- Mudança anual
- -68.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh