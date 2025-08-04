货币 / AGL
AGL: agilon health Inc
1.22 USD 0.10 (8.93%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AGL汇率已更改8.93%。当日，交易品种以低点1.14和高点1.23进行交易。
关注agilon health Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
1.14 1.23
年范围
0.90 6.08
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.12
- 开盘价
- 1.14
- 卖价
- 1.22
- 买价
- 1.52
- 最低价
- 1.14
- 最高价
- 1.23
- 交易量
- 3.056 K
- 日变化
- 8.93%
- 月变化
- -4.69%
- 6个月变化
- -72.15%
- 年变化
- -69.04%
