AGL: agilon health Inc
1.12 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.08 and at a high of 1.16.
Follow agilon health Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AGL News
- Agilon Health Isn't Healthy Enough To Turn Bullish On (NYSE:AGL)
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th
- Bernstein downgrades agilon health stock on margin pressures
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.73%
- AGL Energy stock upgraded to Buy at UBS despite earnings miss
- JPMorgan upgrades AGL Energy stock rating to Overweight on valuation
- Goldman Sachs upgrades AGL Energy stock to Buy on battery growth
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.60%
- agilon health, inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AGL)
- agilon health, inc. (AGL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Barclays lowers agilon health stock price target to $1.50 on EBITDA miss
- Agilon Health shares tumble 25% as Q2 results miss estimates
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Agilon Health (AGL) Q2 Revenue Falls 6%
- agilon health earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Agilon (AGL) Q2 Earnings
- Earnings call transcript: Agilon Health Q2 2025 sees leadership shift amid financial challenges
- agilon health Q2 2025 slides: CEO exits amid significant financial headwinds
- Agilon Health (AGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- agilon health stock plunges after CEO steps down amid earnings miss
Daily Range
1.08 1.16
Year Range
0.90 6.08
- Previous Close
- 1.12
- Open
- 1.11
- Bid
- 1.12
- Ask
- 1.42
- Low
- 1.08
- High
- 1.16
- Volume
- 8.092 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -12.50%
- 6 Months Change
- -74.43%
- Year Change
- -71.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%