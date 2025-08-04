Valute / AGL
AGL: agilon health Inc
1.16 USD 0.01 (0.85%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGL ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.13 e ad un massimo di 1.20.
Segui le dinamiche di agilon health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.13 1.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.90 6.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.17
- Apertura
- 1.19
- Bid
- 1.16
- Ask
- 1.46
- Minimo
- 1.13
- Massimo
- 1.20
- Volume
- 4.271 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -73.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -70.56%
20 settembre, sabato