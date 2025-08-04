QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AGL
AGL: agilon health Inc

1.16 USD 0.01 (0.85%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGL ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.13 e ad un massimo di 1.20.

Segui le dinamiche di agilon health Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.13 1.20
Intervallo Annuale
0.90 6.08
Chiusura Precedente
1.17
Apertura
1.19
Bid
1.16
Ask
1.46
Minimo
1.13
Massimo
1.20
Volume
4.271 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.85%
Variazione Mensile
-9.38%
Variazione Semestrale
-73.52%
Variazione Annuale
-70.56%
20 settembre, sabato