Tat Capital Trading Bot

The bot made 280% since January 1st 2025 to 20th November 2025, 47 total trades with a profit factor of 6.43, the bot needs to be used on Daily Timeframe, you set it and forget it.

It took me 3 years to finalise this bot, it runs with very low lot size and high RR, few and high quality trades.

Try it out and thank me later.

Now running a 20% discount as a present for Christmas!

PS. Past success does not guarantee future profits!