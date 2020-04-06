Little PercepTroBot MT4

Little Percep-tro-Bot EA takes your Bot trading to the next level with this advanced financial trading Bot designed to trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques.

Drag this little bot to the EURUSD,H1 chart, choose your risk tolerance by loading the relevant setfile, and off you go.

Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Robot Technology, little Percep-tro-Bot EA incorporates our fully independent AI Decision Engine coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance.

The little Percep-tro-Bot EA analyzes multiple entry patterns in real-time by utilizing our internal AI Decision Engine trained models combined with a comprehensive set of filters and with price movement confirmation. In cases where the market moves against the trading cycle, the EA automatically and strategically initiates recovery trade grids.

The AI Decision Engine is built in and fully API independent; this means there is no requirement to access any APIs over the internet (which is also not possible via the strategy tester).

What sets the little Percep-tro-Bot EA apart is its innovative approach to trade recovery management; We have taken a different approach with our AI models, we utilise a set of models for entry and exit, but, also, we employ our AI Decision Engine models to manage risk effectively by dynamically mapping market structure (important levles) in real-time to determine activation and optimal timing and placement for recovery trades during adverse market conditions.   

So, you ask, why use AI and a recovery system combined ? Well, Although you can train models to make fast decisions, training a model for all eventualities is impossible, so, we combine the best of both and use AI in the recovery process also.

PRICE $599 for the next 10 buyers, next price $699, final price will be increased to $2499

Our AI Decision Engine utilizes advanced powered component models designed to optimize trading decisions from directly within the MetaTrader platform. It enhances the little Percep-tro-Bot EA Trading Advisor by using real-time data coupled machine learning for precise, fast-paced trading decisions.

Key Features:

 Entry Signals:  Our AI Decision Engine models integration analyzes market structure in real-time, identifying optimal entry points.
 Adaptive:  Little Percep-tro-Bot EA dynamically adjusts trading strategies based on market conditions, market structure levels to pre-empt and capture profitable moves.
 Integration:  Built in decision engine ensures traders benefit from faster, smarter, and more adaptive trading system.
 Drawdown Management: 
  The AI decision engine determines when to activate the trade grid recovery system and where to place optimal trades for lower risk recovery.
 Multi-Currency:  Unlike single symbol strategies, SynAIpse balances risk across multiple currency instruments.
 Risk Control:  Customize maximum tradable symbols, limit symbols based on number of trades and many more safety features.
 Auto Suffix and Prefix:  Trading Symbol Suffix and Prefix are automatically detected based on the chart the EA is attached.
 Auto GMT Offset:  GMT offset is automatically detected, make sure you add the relevant URL in the terminal settings ( please see details below )

Recommendations:

  • Trained Model Supported Pairs:  EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD.
  • Default Low Risk Setfile should be good enough for most brokers (Backtest on your own broker feed so you understand the risk, see the Trading FAQs below)
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 ($3000 recommended)
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Types: ECN, Raw, Low Spread, Fast Execution (IC Markets(recommended), FP Markets(recommended), Fusion Markets; See My Profile for Links)
  • Account Type: Hedge only 
  • Exit strategy: Normal operation will be take profit and trailing stop, and, once recovery mode is activated, it will be grid grouped trade points virtualized (hidden) profit.
  • Recovery Mode: Recovery mode trades will be placed dynamically based on our AI Decision Engine.
  • Drawdown protection: A smart hedging system is enforced.
  • Built in advanced volatility filter protection for volatile market movements.
  • Please utilise a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for "24/7 Always on EA Trading" and "Low Broker Trade Server Latency"
  • Recovery mode means there will be drawdown, please backtest on your broker feed to make sure you understand this and the risk.
  • Please start off with low risk until you are comfortable with the strategies.
Recommended Brokers:

EA Setup:

  • Add the following URL to MT5 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s " https://timeapi.io/api/TimeZone/zone?timeZone=Etc/GMT "
  • Then select "Allow WebRequest" check box
  • Open up a single EURUSD,H1 Chart ( or EURUSD.r, EURUSD.i, EURUSD.pro etc depending on broker symbol suffix/prefix )
  • Drag the " Percep-tro-Bot_MT4" EA to the chart.
  • Use Setfiles for allowed risk setting; recommend running "Fixed Lots" "0.01" until comfortable with strategy operation. 
  • ** Please note, "Lots Per Equity" is the number of 0.01 lots based on account currency $USD or $EUR. If using another currency as the based account currency, then you need to make a conversion. For example $JPY is USD/155, so for a USD setting of 3000, you would use 3000*155=465000. **
  • Read the Warnings Section Below (Important!)

Support:

Warnings:

  • Read The Algo 101 Trading FAQs Here --> Trading FAQs
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results!






