Volker Minkenberg

GoldFx

Volker Minkenberg
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 249 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 2%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
10
이익 거래:
8 (80.00%)
손실 거래:
2 (20.00%)
최고의 거래:
822.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-246.03 USD
총 수익:
1 991.25 USD (4 207 pips)
총 손실:
-289.20 USD (533 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (991.12 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
991.12 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.58
거래 활동:
26.33%
최대 입금량:
12.75%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
6.92
롱(주식매수):
3 (30.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (70.00%)
수익 요인:
6.89
기대수익:
170.21 USD
평균 이익:
248.91 USD
평균 손실:
-144.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-246.03 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-246.03 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
1.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
246.03 USD (0.24%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.24% (246.03 USD)
자본금별:
1.01% (1 017.73 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
USDJPY 38
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 3.5K
USDJPY 149
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +822.60 USD
최악의 거래: -246 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +991.12 USD
연속 최대 손실: -246.03 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Fair pricing – recalculated weekly

The subscription price is directly linked to real performance:

  • Each week, the weekly profit is calculated

  • An average weekly profit is built from all completed weeks

  • The subscription price equals 25% of this average weekly profit

👉 The price has to earn itself every week.
Strong performance increases the price, weaker phases automatically reduce it.

Why GoldFx?

  • Focus on Gold and strong FX moves

  • Transparent, performance-based pricing

  • No marketing price — performance decides


리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.03 14:23
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.