- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
10
이익 거래:
8 (80.00%)
손실 거래:
2 (20.00%)
최고의 거래:
822.60 USD
최악의 거래:
-246.03 USD
총 수익:
1 991.25 USD (4 207 pips)
총 손실:
-289.20 USD (533 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (991.12 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
991.12 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.58
거래 활동:
26.33%
최대 입금량:
12.75%
최근 거래:
11 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
8 시간
회복 요인:
6.92
롱(주식매수):
3 (30.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (70.00%)
수익 요인:
6.89
기대수익:
170.21 USD
평균 이익:
248.91 USD
평균 손실:
-144.60 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-246.03 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-246.03 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
1.70%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
246.03 USD (0.24%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.24% (246.03 USD)
자본금별:
1.01% (1 017.73 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|USDJPY
|38
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|USDJPY
|149
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +822.60 USD
최악의 거래: -246 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +991.12 USD
연속 최대 손실: -246.03 USD
Fair pricing – recalculated weekly
The subscription price is directly linked to real performance:
-
Each week, the weekly profit is calculated
-
An average weekly profit is built from all completed weeks
-
The subscription price equals 25% of this average weekly profit
👉 The price has to earn itself every week.
Strong performance increases the price, weaker phases automatically reduce it.
Why GoldFx?
-
Focus on Gold and strong FX moves
-
Transparent, performance-based pricing
-
No marketing price — performance decides
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 249 USD
2%
0
0
USD
USD
102K
USD
USD
1
100%
10
80%
26%
6.88
170.21
USD
USD
1%
1:200