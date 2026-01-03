- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
3
盈利交易:
3 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
822.60 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
991.12 USD (2 046 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
3 (991.12 USD)
最大连续盈利:
991.12 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.94
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
1.65%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
27 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
3 (100.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
330.37 USD
平均利润:
330.37 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
0.99%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.01% (11.74 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|991
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
