- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|991
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
Fair pricing – recalculated weekly
The subscription price is directly linked to real performance:
-
Each week, the weekly profit is calculated
-
An average weekly profit is built from all completed weeks
-
The subscription price equals 25% of this average weekly profit
👉 The price has to earn itself every week.
Strong performance increases the price, weaker phases automatically reduce it.
Why GoldFx?
-
Focus on Gold and strong FX moves
-
Transparent, performance-based pricing
-
No marketing price — performance decides