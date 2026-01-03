SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GoldFx
Volker Minkenberg

GoldFx

Volker Minkenberg
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
822.60 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
991.12 USD (2 046 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (991.12 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
991.12 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.94
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.65%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
27 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
330.37 USD
Profitto medio:
330.37 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.01% (11.74 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 991
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +822.60 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +991.12 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Fair pricing – recalculated weekly

The subscription price is directly linked to real performance:

  • Each week, the weekly profit is calculated

  • An average weekly profit is built from all completed weeks

  • The subscription price equals 25% of this average weekly profit

👉 The price has to earn itself every week.
Strong performance increases the price, weaker phases automatically reduce it.

Why GoldFx?

  • Focus on Gold and strong FX moves

  • Transparent, performance-based pricing

  • No marketing price — performance decides


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.03 14:23
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 14:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 14:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
