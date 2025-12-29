- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
13
이익 거래:
12 (92.30%)
손실 거래:
1 (7.69%)
최고의 거래:
3.07 AUD
최악의 거래:
-3.23 AUD
총 수익:
20.98 AUD (429 pips)
총 손실:
-3.23 AUD (37 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (20.98 AUD)
연속 최대 이익:
20.98 AUD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.84
거래 활동:
4.04%
최대 입금량:
66.87%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
5.50
롱(주식매수):
13 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
6.50
기대수익:
1.37 AUD
평균 이익:
1.75 AUD
평균 손실:
-3.23 AUD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-3.23 AUD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.23 AUD (1)
월별 성장률:
6.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.23 AUD
최대한의:
3.23 AUD (0.81%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.04% (0.16 AUD)
자본금별:
3.53% (4.07 AUD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF.a
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GBPCHF.a
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GBPCHF.a
|392
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
My system use is based on manual technical analysis and expert advisor with a combination of my indicators.
This strategy does not use dangerous trading methods like martingale, grid, etc.
All transactions are always protected by a stop Loss and take profit with hidden SL/TP.
## The maximum trade position is only 1 position. ##
I suggest using the ICMarkets broker
Minimum deposit: $100, starting lot: 0.01
Leverage : 1:30
Stop loss per trade: 1-10% of balance
Maximum Positions : 1
Don't Follow my signal if you don't understand the risks of trading, your money will be gone in an instant.
When you subscribe, everything is your responsibility. "^_^V
