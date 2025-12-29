시그널섹션
Budiman Budiman

Morgen Sniper FX

Budiman Budiman
0 리뷰
안정성
3
0 / 0 USD
월별 55 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 6%
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
13
이익 거래:
12 (92.30%)
손실 거래:
1 (7.69%)
최고의 거래:
3.07 AUD
최악의 거래:
-3.23 AUD
총 수익:
20.98 AUD (429 pips)
총 손실:
-3.23 AUD (37 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (20.98 AUD)
연속 최대 이익:
20.98 AUD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.84
거래 활동:
4.04%
최대 입금량:
66.87%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
5.50
롱(주식매수):
13 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
6.50
기대수익:
1.37 AUD
평균 이익:
1.75 AUD
평균 손실:
-3.23 AUD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-3.23 AUD)
연속 최대 손실:
-3.23 AUD (1)
월별 성장률:
6.00%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.23 AUD
최대한의:
3.23 AUD (0.81%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.04% (0.16 AUD)
자본금별:
3.53% (4.07 AUD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPCHF.a 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPCHF.a 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPCHF.a 392
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.07 AUD
최악의 거래: -3 AUD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +20.98 AUD
연속 최대 손실: -3.23 AUD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

My system use is based on manual technical analysis and expert advisor with a combination of my indicators.
This strategy does not use dangerous trading methods like martingale, grid, etc.
All transactions are always protected by a stop Loss and take profit with hidden SL/TP.
## The maximum trade position is only 1 position. ##
I suggest using the ICMarkets broker

Minimum deposit: $100, starting lot: 0.01
Leverage : 1:30
Stop loss per trade: 1-10% of balance 
Maximum Positions : 1


Don't Follow my signal if you don't understand the risks of trading, your money will be gone in an instant.

When you subscribe, everything is your responsibility. "^_^V
리뷰 없음
2026.01.14 21:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 18:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 14:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.29 10:20
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 10:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 10:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
