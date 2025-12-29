- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Best trade:
3.07 AUD
Worst trade:
-3.23 AUD
Gross Profit:
18.58 AUD (305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.23 AUD (37 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (18.58 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18.58 AUD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.85
Trading activity:
4.97%
Max deposit load:
66.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.75
Long Trades:
10 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.75
Expected Payoff:
1.54 AUD
Average Profit:
2.06 AUD
Average Loss:
-3.23 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-3.23 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.23 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.23 AUD
Maximal:
3.23 AUD (0.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 AUD)
By Equity:
2.40% (9.89 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF.a
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF.a
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF.a
|268
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
My system use is based on manual technical analysis and expert advisor with a combination of my indicators.
This strategy does not use dangerous trading methods like martingale, grid, etc.
All transactions are always protected by a stop Loss and take profit with hidden SL/TP.
## The maximum trade position is only 1 position. ##
I suggest using the ICMarkets broker
Minimum deposit: $100, starting lot: 0.01
Leverage : 1:30
Stop loss per trade: 1-10% of balance
Maximum Positions : 1
Don't Follow my signal if you don't understand the risks of trading, your money will be gone in an instant.
When you subscribe, everything is your responsibility. "^_^V
